8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the following summation:
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the following summation:
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the following summation:
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the following summation (make sure your calculator is in radian mode):
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(c) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for the given value of n.
∫₃⁶ (1―2𝓍) d𝓍 ; n = 6
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(d) Determine which Riemann sum (left or right) underestimates the value of the definite integral and which overestimates the value of the definite integral.
∫₃⁶ (1―2𝓍) d𝓍 ; n = 6
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(c) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for the given value of n.
∫₀² (𝓍²―2) d𝓍 ; n = 4
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(d) Determine which Riemann sum (left or right) underestimates the value of the definite integral and which overestimates the value of the definite integral..
∫₀² (𝓍²―2) d𝓍 ; n = 4