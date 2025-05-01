3. Techniques of Differentiation
Derivatives of Trig Functions
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Derivatives of Trig Functions
Guided videos.
Learn with CallieGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function.192views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function.168views
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function.132views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Find the indicated derivative.
of147views1rank
- Textbook Question
Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve y = sin x at x = 0.118views
- Textbook Question
Let f(x) = sin x. What is the value of f′(π)?126views
- Textbook Question
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin x + cos x123views
- Textbook Question
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = cos x/sin x + 1136views