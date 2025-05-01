Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions

6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Find the derivative of the given function.
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the given function.
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the given function.
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the given function.
- Textbook Question
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
P = 40/1+2^-t
- Textbook Question
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = 10^x(In 10^x-1)
- Textbook Question
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = 2^x/2^x+1
- Textbook Question
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
s(t) = cos 2^t