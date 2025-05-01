8. Definite Integrals
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
Given the definite integral , find the derivative .
- Multiple Choice
Given the definite integral , find the derivative .
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the following integral:
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the following integral:
- Textbook Question
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₁⁸ 8𝓍¹/³ d𝓍
∫₁⁸ 8𝓍¹/³ d𝓍4views
- Textbook Question
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₁⁹ 2/(√𝓍) d𝓍
∫₁⁹ 2/(√𝓍) d𝓍4views
- Textbook Question
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫¹₁/₂ (t⁻³ ― 8) dt
∫¹₁/₂ (t⁻³ ― 8) dt4views
- Textbook Question
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₋₂⁻¹ 𝓍⁻³ d𝓍
∫₋₂⁻¹ 𝓍⁻³ d𝓍5views