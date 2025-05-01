4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
- Multiple Choice
Find for the equation below using implicit differentiation.137views6rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
Find for the equation below using implicit differentiation.168views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Find for the equation below using implicit differentiation.135views2rank
- Textbook Question
66–71. Higher-order derivatives Find and simplify y''.
x + sin y = y100views
- Textbook Question
5–8. Calculate dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
x = y²107views
- Textbook Question
5–8. Calculate dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
sin y+2 = x94views
- Textbook Question
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
(x+y)^2/3=y; (4, 4)86views
- Multiple Choice
Given that , what is in terms of ?2views