2. Intro to Derivatives
Basic Graphing of the Derivative
- Multiple Choice
Based on the graph of , describe the graph of the derivative on the interval .156views
- Multiple Choice
Based on the graph of , describe the graph of the derivative at the point .143views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Based on the graph of , describe where the derivative curve would be below the x-axis.140views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Based on the graph , describe all points where the derivative would have a jump.132views1rank
- Textbook Question
Reproduce the graph of f and then plot a graph of f' on the same axes. <IMAGE>58views
- Textbook Question
A capacitor is a device in an electrical circuit that stores charge. In one particular circuit, the charge on the capacitor Q varies in time as shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
a. At what time is the rate of change of the charge Q' the greatest?80views
- Textbook Question
A capacitor is a device in an electrical circuit that stores charge. In one particular circuit, the charge on the capacitor Q varies in time as shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
b. Is Q′ positive or negative for t≥0?84views
- Textbook Question
Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
c. Sketch a graph of f'.68views