Tumor Viruses: Videos & Practice Problems
A viral protein interferes with a tumor suppressor gene in a host cell. What is the likely consequence?
Analyze how a virus might manipulate apoptosis and cell cycle regulation to enhance its replication.
What is the impact of E6 protein binding to transcription factors in the context of cancer development?
Evaluate the effect of E7 protein interaction with the retinoblastoma tumor suppressor.
