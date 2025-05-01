Table of contents
1. Overview of Cell Biology
2. Chemical Components of Cells
3. Energy
4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes
5. DNA to RNA to Protein
6. Proteins
7. Gene Expression
8. Membrane Structure
9. Transport Across Membranes
10. Anerobic Respiration
11. Aerobic Respiration
12. Photosynthesis
13. Intracellular Protein Transport
Membrane Enclosed Organelles
Protein Sorting
ER Processing and Transport
Golgi Processing and Transport
Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins
Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast
Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways
Endocytic Pathways
Exocytosis
Peroxisomes
Plant Vacuole
14. Cell Signaling
15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement
16. Cell Division
17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction
18. Cell Junctions and Tissues
19. Stem Cells
20. Cancer
21. The Immune System
22. Techniques in Cell Biology
The Light Microscope
Electron Microscopy
The Use of Radioisotopes
Cell Culture
Isolation and Purification of Proteins
Studying Proteins
Nucleic Acid Hybridization
DNA Cloning
Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR
DNA Sequencing
DNA libraries
DNA Transfer into Cells
Tracking Protein Movement
RNA interference
Genetic Screens
Bioinformatics
15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement
Muscle Contractions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
How can the length of actin and myosin filaments remain constant while the sarcomere shortens?
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a mutation prevents ATP from binding to myosin, what would be the effect on muscle contraction?
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
How do muscle contractions facilitate the movement of the human arm during a bicep curl?
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the presence of calcium ions affect the interaction between actin and myosin?
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a hypothetical scenario where actin filaments could change length, how would this affect muscle contraction?
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a drug inhibits the release of calcium ions from the sarcoplasmic reticulum, what effect would this have on muscle contraction?
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the result of ATP hydrolysis on the myosin head during muscle contraction?