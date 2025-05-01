Table of contents
- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes
Helical Formations of DNA
Helical Formations of DNA: Videos & Practice Problems
Helical Formations of DNA Practice Problems
20 problems
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a scenario where DNA supercoiling is not managed, what cellular processes would be most affected?
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which type of topoisomerase would be more effective in resolving complex supercoiling issues?
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a DNA sample has 60% GC content, how would its melting temperature compare to a sample with 40% GC content?
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a cell with defective topoisomerases, what would be the expected impact on DNA replication?
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which factor is most critical in determining the success of DNA renaturation in the lab?
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is a key difference between circular and linear DNA in terms of supercoiling?