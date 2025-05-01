- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
Properties of Macromolecules: Videos & Practice Problems
Properties of Macromolecules Practice Problems
A biochemist is studying a polymer chain and wants to break it down into its monomers. Which reaction should they use, and what will be consumed in the process?
In a multi-protein complex, how do non-covalent bonds contribute to the stability of the structure?
Which of the following best describes the role of non-covalent bonds in determining the conformation of a protein?
A mutation in a protein leads to the loss of several hydrogen bonds. How might this affect the protein's function?
Design a simple experiment to demonstrate the polymerization of glucose into a polysaccharide. What would be the expected outcome?
A mutation changes the sequence of nucleotides in a DNA strand. What is the most likely consequence of this change?
Analyze the impact of stereoisomerism on drug efficacy. Why might one stereoisomer be more effective than another?
Why are non-covalent bonds considered important in the structure of macromolecules?
In a multi-protein complex, how might the disruption of non-covalent bonds affect the complex?
Analyze the role of hydrogen bonds in the secondary structure of proteins. What is their primary function?