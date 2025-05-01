- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
Signaling in Plants: Videos & Practice Problems
Signaling in Plants Practice Problems
Which signaling molecule would most likely be involved in a plant's response to increased light exposure?
Why is the absence of animal signaling pathways like Notch and Wnt significant in plant signaling?
Which signaling molecule would you expect to increase in concentration as a fruit begins to ripen?
How do plant-specific signaling molecules contribute to a plant's ability to adapt to its environment?
In the absence of the JAK STAT pathway, how might plants regulate gene expression in response to external stimuli?
Which signaling molecule is most likely involved in a plant's response to drought conditions?
Which of the following is a key difference between plant and animal signaling pathways?
What distinguishes Serine Threonine Kinases from other types of kinases in plants?
How does the presence of unique signaling molecules like auxins and ethylene affect plant development?
Why is it important for plants to have signaling molecules that are not found in animals?
In the absence of the Notch pathway, how might plants regulate cell differentiation?