- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
MHC and Antigen Presentation: Videos & Practice Problems
MHC and Antigen Presentation Practice Problems
What is the primary role of the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) in the immune system?
A virus infects a cell and its proteins are degraded. Which cellular components are primarily responsible for processing these viral proteins for presentation by MHC class 1?
Which sequence of events correctly describes the MHC class 1 antigen presentation pathway?
Why is the lysosomal degradation step crucial in the MHC class 2 antigen presentation pathway?
What role does the CLIP protein play in the MHC class 2 antigen presentation pathway?
A patient has a deficiency in MHC class 2 expression. Which immune response is most likely to be impaired?
Why is understanding MHC and antigen presentation crucial for developing effective vaccines?
In a cell infected with a virus, what is the role of the TAP complex in antigen presentation?
Which of the following steps is NOT part of the MHC class 1 antigen presentation pathway?
In the context of MHC class 2 antigen presentation, why is the invariant chain (Ii) important?
What happens to the invariant chain (Ii) during the MHC class 2 antigen presentation process?
A mutation prevents the expression of MHC class 1 molecules on a cell's surface. What is the most likely consequence of this mutation?