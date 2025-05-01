- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
Microtubules: Videos & Practice Problems
Microtubules Practice Problems
A researcher observes that a microtubule is growing rapidly at one end. Which end is likely growing, and why?
How might a mutation in a microtubule-associated protein (MAP) affect microtubule stability?
A microtubule is observed to grow at one end while shrinking at the other. Which process is this an example of?
How do centrosomes contribute to the equal distribution of cellular components during cell division?
Design an experiment to test the role of centrioles in microtubule nucleation during cell division.
In a cell with disrupted microtubule polarity, what cellular process might be affected?
What might be the consequence of a cell lacking microtubule-associated proteins (MAPs)?
Which process describes the simultaneous addition of tubulin at the plus end and loss at the minus end of a microtubule?
Propose a mechanism by which centrioles could be targeted to inhibit cancer cell division.