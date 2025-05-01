Table of contents
- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
22. Techniques in Cell Biology
DNA Cloning
DNA Cloning: Videos & Practice Problems
DNA Cloning Practice Problems
20 problems
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher wants to clone a DNA segment with the sequence AGCT. Which restriction enzyme should they use?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why is it important for plasmids to replicate independently of the host organism's chromosome?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the consequence of using different restriction enzymes to cut the DNA segment and the plasmid?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a DNA cloning experiment, DNA ligase is not functioning properly. What is the likely outcome?
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scientist is unable to amplify a DNA segment using PCR. What might be the reason?
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher uses different restriction enzymes to cut the DNA segment and plasmid. What is the likely outcome?
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
What might be the consequence of using a different bacterial host instead of E. coli for DNA cloning?