Table of contents
- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction
Mendel and the Laws of Inheritance
17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction
Mendel and the Laws of Inheritance: Videos & Practice Problems
Mendel and the Laws of Inheritance Practice Problems
20 problems
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a pea plant from the F1 generation is crossed with another F1 plant, what generation is produced?
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a dihybrid cross between two heterozygous pea plants (RrYy), what is the expected phenotypic ratio of the offspring?
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a plant breeder wants to study the inheritance of a trait, which generation should they analyze after crossing two F1 plants?
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
During gamete formation, what happens to alleles according to Mendel's law of segregation?
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
What does Mendel's law of independent assortment imply about the inheritance of two different genes?