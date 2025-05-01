- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
Membrane Enclosed Organelles: Videos & Practice Problems
Membrane Enclosed Organelles Practice Problems
Which of the following is a characteristic feature of eukaryotic cells but not prokaryotic cells?
A mutation in a cell prevents the transcription of RNA. Which organelle is most likely affected?
Which of the following best describes the function of the smooth endoplasmic reticulum?
A cell is unable to properly modify and sort proteins. Which organelle is most likely malfunctioning?
Which component of the cytoskeleton is primarily responsible for chromosome movement during cell division?
Which evidence supports the endosymbiont theory for the origin of mitochondria and chloroplasts?
How do motor proteins and the cytoskeleton work together to facilitate organelle movement within a cell?
Which of the following best supports the invagination hypothesis for the origin of the endomembrane system?
A cell is unable to produce ATP efficiently. Which organelle is most likely malfunctioning?
How do the components of the cytoskeleton contribute to the process of cytokinesis?