- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
Gibbs Free Energy and Equilibrium: Videos & Practice Problems
Gibbs Free Energy and Equilibrium Practice Problems
If the delta G of a reaction is -10 kJ/mol, what can be inferred about the reaction?
Given a reaction with a delta G of +5 kJ/mol, what type of reaction is it and what does this imply about its thermodynamic favorability?
Why is the standard free energy change used instead of delta G to compare the spontaneity of different reactions?
If the equilibrium constant (Keq) for a reaction is less than 0.5, what does this indicate about the directionality of the reaction?
How does steady state differ from equilibrium in the context of nutrient flow across cell membranes?
Which of the following scenarios best illustrates a steady state rather than equilibrium in a cell?
How would an increase in reactant concentration affect the Gibbs free energy and equilibrium of a reaction?
Why are standard conditions important when comparing the spontaneity of reactions using standard free energy change?
A reaction has a Keq of 1.2. What does this indicate about the reaction's directionality?