Transcriptional Regulators: Videos & Practice Problems
Transcriptional Regulators Practice Problems
Which of the following statements best describes the role of transcriptional regulators?
How do transcriptional activators and repressors interact with coactivators and corepressors?
A researcher is studying a gene that is transcribed in all cells. Which type of transcription factor is most likely involved in its regulation?
A transcriptional regulator binds to multiple similar DNA sequences. What concept does this illustrate?
How do prokaryotic cells control gene expression using RNA polymerase sigma subunits?
A transcription factor binds to a DNA sequence located thousands of nucleotides away from the gene it regulates. What type of regulatory element is this?
In an environment with high levels of tryptophan, what is the expected outcome for the genes involved in tryptophan synthesis?
In an environment with high lactose and low glucose, what is the expected expression level of the lac operon?
Design an experiment to determine whether a transcription factor is general or sequence-specific.
Evaluate the impact of a mutation that prevents the lac repressor from binding to the operator site.
Propose a model for how a mediator complex might facilitate transcriptional activation.
What does sequence degeneracy refer to in the context of transcriptional regulators?
A prokaryotic cell needs to express a specific set of genes. Which strategy involving sigma subunits would it use?