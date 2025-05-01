- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
Genetic Screens: Videos & Practice Problems
Genetic Screens Practice Problems
You are conducting a genetic screen to identify mutations affecting cell growth. After exposing organisms to mutagens, what is the next step in selecting for the phenotype of interest?
What is a major limitation of genetic screens, and how can conditional mutants help overcome this limitation?
In a complementation test, what conclusion can be drawn if two organisms with similar phenotypes produce offspring with a wild-type phenotype?
How does epistasis analysis help determine the order of proteins in a signaling pathway?
Why is it important to combine genetic screens with complementation and epistasis analysis?
You have identified a mutant phenotype affecting cell growth. Which combination of tests would best help you identify the gene responsible and its function?
