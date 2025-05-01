- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
Peroxisomes: Videos & Practice Problems
Peroxisomes Practice Problems
A cell is exposed to ethanol, a toxic molecule. How does the enzyme catalase in peroxisomes help in detoxifying this molecule?
Analyze the process of peroxisome formation from the endoplasmic reticulum. What is the sequence of events?
A protein is synthesized with an SKKL sorting signal. What is the expected destination of this protein?
Evaluate the impact of a defect in peroxisomal protein sorting on cellular function.
Analyze why it is crucial for cells to contain hydrogen peroxide within peroxisomes.
Synthesize the role of peroxisomes in plant cells in the conversion of fatty acids to carbohydrates.
Which organelle is primarily responsible for containing toxic chemical reactions in the cell?
In a scenario where a cell is exposed to high levels of hydrogen peroxide, how does catalase prevent cellular damage?
A mutation occurs in the SKKL sorting signal of a protein. What is the likely consequence?
What are the potential cellular consequences of a defect in peroxisomal protein sorting?