- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
Protein Kinase Receptors: Videos & Practice Problems
Protein Kinase Receptors Practice Problems
In a scenario where a receptor tyrosine kinase is mutated and cannot undergo transautophosphorylation, what would be the most likely consequence?
How do SH2 domains facilitate the recruitment of signaling molecules to phosphorylated receptor kinases?
Which method of receptor activation inhibition would be most effective in permanently stopping a receptor from signaling?
Given that Ras is a major signaling hub, what might be the consequence of a mutation that causes Ras to be constitutively active?
In a cell where the TGF-beta receptor is overexpressed, what would be the expected effect on SMAD transcription factors?
Design an experiment to test the effect of a novel ligand on the activation of a receptor tyrosine kinase. What would be a key indicator of receptor activation?
A drug is developed to specifically inhibit receptor serine/threonine kinases. What would be the expected effect on the TGF-beta signaling pathway?
A cell is exposed to a drug that enhances phosphotyrosine phosphatase activity. What is the expected outcome on receptor tyrosine kinase signaling?
Propose a mechanism by which a mutation in MAP kinase kinase kinase could affect the entire MAP kinase signaling pathway.