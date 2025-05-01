- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
Protein Sorting: Videos & Practice Problems
Protein Sorting Practice Problems
A protein with a nuclear localization signal (NLS) is unable to enter the nucleus. Which of the following could be a possible reason?
What is a unique feature of vesicle transport compared to other protein sorting mechanisms?
How do gated transport and vesicle transport work together to ensure proper protein distribution?
Which combination of protein sorting mechanisms would be involved in transporting a protein from the cytosol to the plasma membrane?
If a protein is mislocalized within a cell, what could be a potential cause related to sorting signals?
What energy source is used in gated transport to move proteins through the nuclear pore?
A protein fails to refold properly after translocation into the mitochondria. What could be a potential issue?
Analyze the steps involved in vesicle transport from the ER to the Golgi apparatus.
How can vesicle transport create different concentrations of proteins within vesicles compared to the cytoplasm?
What would be the consequence of a defect in vesicle fusion with target membranes?