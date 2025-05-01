- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
Studying Proteins: Videos & Practice Problems
Studying Proteins Practice Problems
A researcher uses immunoblotting to detect a specific protein on a nitrocellulose membrane. Which step is crucial for ensuring the specificity of protein detection?
Which of the following statements best compares SDS-PAGE and 2D gel electrophoresis?
A scientist uses mass spectrometry to identify an unknown protein. Which data is crucial for determining the protein's identity?
In the yeast two-hybrid system, what indicates that two proteins are interacting within a living organism?
Why is studying protein interactions in vivo using the yeast two-hybrid system considered more reliable than in vitro methods?
Which technique is used to identify unknown proteins by analyzing peptide mass-to-charge ratios?
Why are proteins treated with SDS before running them through a polyacrylamide gel?
A student is conducting an SDS-PAGE experiment. What would happen if SDS was not used in the process?
Which step in immunoblotting ensures that only the target protein is detected on the nitrocellulose membrane?
A researcher needs to separate proteins based on both size and pH. Which technique should they use and why?
What is a potential advantage of using 2D gel electrophoresis over SDS-PAGE in protein analysis?
Which technique is commonly used to identify unknown proteins by analyzing peptide mass-to-charge ratios?
In the yeast two-hybrid system, what is the significance of the transcription factor interaction?
What is a key advantage of studying protein interactions in vivo using the yeast two-hybrid system?
Which technique would be most appropriate for identifying unknown proteins in a complex sample?