The Epigenetic Code: Videos & Practice Problems
The Epigenetic Code Practice Problems
A scientist observes a gene that is not being expressed. Upon analysis, they find that the histones associated with this gene are heavily methylated. What is the likely effect of this methylation on the chromatin structure?
A gene located near a region of heterochromatin is found to be expressed at lower levels than expected. What is the most likely explanation for this observation?
If a histone modification chain reaction is initiated on a segment of chromatin, what is the potential outcome for gene expression in that region?
A liver cell divides and its daughter cells retain the same pattern of histone modifications. What is this an example of?
A researcher wants to increase the expression of a gene located in a region of heterochromatin. Which strategy might they use?
Which of the following best describes the relationship between chromatin structure and gene expression?
A histone modification chain reaction is initiated in a cell. What might be the consequence for gene expression in the affected chromatin region?