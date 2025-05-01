Table of contents
- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
2. Chemical Components of Cells
Chemical Bonds
2. Chemical Components of Cells
Chemical Bonds: Videos & Practice Problems
Chemical Bonds Practice Problems
20 problems
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Analyze the role of electronegativity in the formation of polar molecules, using water as an example.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Evaluate the implications of covalent bond strength in biological structures compared to non-covalent bonds.
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Analyze the role of the hydrophobic effect in the formation of cellular structures.
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the presence of a triple covalent bond affect the molecular structure and reactivity?
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why are covalent bonds generally stronger than non-covalent bonds in biological systems?
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
In what way do van der Waals attractions contribute to the function of biological membranes?
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the hydrophobic effect influence the arrangement of phospholipids in a cell membrane?