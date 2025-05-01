- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
Cell-Cell Adhesion: Videos & Practice Problems
Cell-Cell Adhesion Practice Problems
A researcher is studying a tissue sample and observes that the cells are not adhering properly. Which cell adhesion molecule is most likely malfunctioning if cadherins are involved?
During an inflammatory response, which cell adhesion molecule is primarily responsible for mediating the interaction between leukocytes and endothelial cells?
In a patient with an autoimmune disorder, which cell adhesion molecule might be targeted to reduce inflammation?
A mutation in the gene encoding cadherins leads to a loss of cell adhesion in a tissue. What is the likely consequence of this mutation?
What would happen to cadherin-mediated cell adhesion if calcium levels were depleted?
In an experiment, blocking selectin function leads to reduced leukocyte adhesion to endothelial cells. What is the likely impact on inflammation?
What role do cadherins play in the epithelial-mesenchymal transition during development?
In a case of tissue injury, which cell adhesion molecule might be upregulated to facilitate repair?