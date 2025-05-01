- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
Protein Regulation: Videos & Practice Problems
Protein Regulation Practice Problems
A protein undergoes glycosylation and is found to have a carbohydrate attached to a nitrogen atom. What type of glycosylation is this, and how might it affect the protein's function?
How do glycolipids contribute to the anchoring of proteins within cellular membranes?
A sudden increase in intracellular calcium concentration is observed. How might this affect calcium-binding proteins and cellular signaling?
Why is the independent regulation of each component crucial for the function of protein machines?
A mutation in the Ras protein prevents GTP hydrolysis. How might this affect cellular processes and contribute to cancer?
Which of the following scenarios best illustrates the need for protein regulation in a cell?
A protein is found to be anchored in the cell membrane via a lipid modification. What type of modification is likely responsible, and what is its role?
In what way does protein cleavage contribute to protein localization within a cell?
A protein machine is malfunctioning due to a missing component. What is the likely consequence, and why is independent regulation important?