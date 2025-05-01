- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
Nucleic Acid Hybridization: Videos & Practice Problems
Nucleic Acid Hybridization Practice Problems
A DNA probe is used in Southern blotting to identify a specific sequence. If the target sequence is 5'-ATCGTA-3', what would be the sequence of the probe?
Given the DNA sequence 5'-GATTACA-3', what is the complementary sequence for a probe?
Which of the following best describes the effectiveness of nucleic acid hybridization in diagnostics?
In a forensic investigation, a DNA sample is found at a crime scene. Which technique would be most appropriate to confirm the presence of a suspect's DNA?
A researcher is using nucleic acid hybridization to identify a viral DNA sequence in a sample. What is the significance of using a complementary probe in this process?
Design an experiment using Southern blotting to detect a gene mutation associated with a genetic disorder. What steps would you include?
A scientist needs to study gene expression levels in a tissue sample. Which technique should they use and why?
In a Southern blotting experiment, why might a researcher choose a radioactive probe over a fluorescent one?
If a target DNA sequence is 5'-CGTACG-3', what is the complementary sequence for a probe?
Propose a method to improve the sensitivity of nucleic acid hybridization in detecting low-abundance sequences.