1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
Guided videos.
Learn with CallieGo to the course
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 15 of 15 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Solve the equation. Then state whether it is an identity, conditional, or inconsistent equation.
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Solve the equation. Then state whether it is an identity, conditional, or inconsistent equation.
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Solve the equation. Then state whether it is an identity, conditional, or inconsistent equation.
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Solve the equation. Then state whether it is an identity, conditional, or inconsistent equation.
5x+17=8x+12−3(x+4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–34, solve each rational equation. If an equation has no solution, so state. 1/x + 2 = 3/x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 4x + 9 = 33
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 7x - 5 = 72
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. A= 24f / B(p+1), for f (approximate annual interest rate)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–34, solve each rational equation. If an equation has no solution, so state. (x−2)/2x + 1 = (x+1)/x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Decide whether each statement is true or false. The solution set of 2x+5=x -3 is {-8}.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. If x represents the number of pennies in a jar in an applied problem, which of the following equations cannot be a correct equation for finding x? (Hint:Solve the equations and consider the solutions.) A. 5x+3 =11 B.12x+6 =-4 C.100x =50(x+3) D. 6(x+4) =x+24
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–34, solve each rational equation. If an equation has no solution, so state. 3/(x+1) = 5/(x−1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 11x - (6x - 5) = 40
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Decide whether each statement is true or false. The equation 5x=4x is an example of a contradiction.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–34, solve each rational equation. If an equation has no solution, so state. (x−6)/(x+5) = (x−3)/(x+1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. x - 5(x + 3) = 13
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, simplify the expression or solve the equation, whichever is appropriate. 3x/4 - x/3 + 1 = 4x/5 - 3/20
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 2x - 7 = 6 + x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, simplify the expression or solve the equation, whichever is appropriate. 4x-2(1-x)=3(2x+1)-5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–34, solve each rational equation. If an equation has no solution, so state. 1 − 4/(x+7) = 5/(x+7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 7x + 4 = x + 16
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–35, solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 2x-5 = 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 4(x + 9) = x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–35, solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 7(x-4) = x + 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–35, solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 2(x-4)+3(x+5)=2x-2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 2(x - 1) + 3 = x - 3(x + 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–34, solve each rational equation. If an equation has no solution, so state. 6/x − x/3 = 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 2 - (7x + 5) = 13 - 3x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–35, solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 7x + 13 = 2(2x-5) + 3x + 23
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 16 = 3(x - 1) - (x - 7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–34, solve each rational equation. If an equation has no solution, so state. 1/x−1 + 1/x+1 = 2/x²−1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–35, solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. (3x+1)/3 - 13/2 = (1-x)/4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. x/3 = x/2 - 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 20 - x/3 = x/2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. x/5 - 1/2 = x/6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–34, solve each rational equation. If an equation has no solution, so state. 2/(x+3) − 5/(x+1) = (3x+5)/(x²+4x+3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 3x/5 = 2x/3 + 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradic-tion. Give the solution set. 1/2(6x+20) = x+4 +2(x+3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–34, solve each rational equation. If an equation has no solution, so state. 3y/(y²+5y+6) + 2/(y²+y−2) = 5y/(y²+2y−3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25-38, solve each equation. (x + 3)/6 = 2/3 + (x - 5)/4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradic-tion. Give the solution set. 2(x-8) = 3x-16
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–35, solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 3-5(2x + 1) - 2(x-4) = 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. (x + 3)/6 = 3/8 + (x - 5)/4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 5 + (x - 2)/3 = (x + 3)/8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradic-tion. Give the solution set. -0.6(x-5)+0.8(x-6) = 0.2x - 1.8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. I=Prt,for P (simple interest)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 3x/5 - (x - 3)/2 = (x + 2)/3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 4/x = 5/2x + 3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. P=2l+2w,for w (perimeter of a rectangle)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. F = GMm/r², for m (force of gravity)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. s = 1/2gt², for g (distance traveled by a falling object)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 5/2x - 8/9 = 1/18 - 1/3x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. (x - 2)/2x + 1 = (x + 1)/x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 1/(x - 1) + 5 = 11/(x - 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 3/(x + 4) - 7 = - 4/(x + 4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 3/(2x - 2) + 1/2 = 2/(x - 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 3/(x + 2) + 2/(x - 2) = 8/(x + 2)(x - 2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–66, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 5(2x - 8) - 2, y2 = 5(x - 3) + 3, and y1 = y2.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–66, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = (x - 3)/5, y2 = (x - 5)/4, and y1 - y2 = 1.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–66, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = (2x - 1)/(x^2 + 2x - 8), y2 = 2/(x + 4), y3 = 1/(x - 2), and y1 + y2 = y3.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 67–70, find all values of x such that y = 0. y = 2[3x - (4x - 6)] - 5(x - 6)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 67–70, find all values of x such that y = 0. y = (x + 6)/(3x - 12) - 5/(x - 4) - 2/3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 67–70, find all values of x such that y = 0. y = 1/(5x + 5) - 3/(x + 1) + 7/5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4x + 7 = 7(x + 1) - 3x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4(x + 5) = 21 + 4x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Simplify: √18 - √8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Rationalize the denominator: (7 + 4√2)/(2 - 5√2).
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 10x + 3 = 8x + 3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 5x + 7 = 2x + 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The equations in Exercises 79–90 combine the types of equations we have discussed in this section. Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4/(x - 2) + 3/(x + 5) = 7/(x + 5)(x - 2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The equations in Exercises 79–90 combine the types of equations we have discussed in this section. Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4x/(x + 3) - 12/(x - 3) = (4x^2 + 36)/(x^2 - 9)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The equations in Exercises 79–90 combine the types of equations we have discussed in this section. Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4/(x^2 + 3x - 10) - 1/(x^2 + x - 6) = 3/(x^2 - x - 12)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Retaining the Concepts. Solve and determine whether 8(x - 3) + 4 = 8x - 21 is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate x^2 - x for the value of x satisfying 4(x - 2) + 2 = 4x - 2(2 - x).
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 99–106, solve each equation. [(3 + 6)^2 ÷ 3] × 4 = - 54 x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 99–106, solve each equation. 5 - 12x = 8 - 7x - [6 ÷ 3(2 + 5^3) + 5x]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 99–106, solve each equation. 0.7x + 0.4(20) = 0.5(x + 20)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 99–106, solve each equation. 4x + 13 - {2x - [4(x - 3) - 5]} = 2(x - 6)
Has a video solution.
Showing 104 of 104 practice