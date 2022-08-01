Warranty Payable

pretty often a company will offer a warranty alongside the sale of its product to help guarantee to the customer that the product is gonna work. But this could end up costing the company money in the long run when they end up having to repair or replace the product. Let's see how we account for these warranties. So warranties, they go along with the sale of the product and why would a company offer a warranty? You might see it when you buy a laptop, they might offer a two year warranty or you see it in car commercials all the time, 100,000 mile warranty, 10 year warranty. They're guaranteeing that the product is going to work for a while and it helps the customer have confidence in the product. So it helps increase sales when the customer is confident that it's gonna be a good product, that it's backed by this warranty. This guarantee that it'll work. Well, they're gonna buy the product more likely. Okay. However, if the customer ends up using the warranty, it's gonna cost the company money, right? We have to repair the product or replace it. It's gonna end up costing us money. But how do we know how much it's gonna cost us at the time of sale? Well, that's why we're going to estimate the warranty liability. So these warranties, they're called an estimated liability or we use the term a contingent liability. Okay. A contingent liability because it's contingent on some future event. Will the product break down? Well, if it does break down, then we're gonna have to replace it, but we can't be 100% sure at the time of the sale, whether the customer is going to use the warranty or not. Okay. So what we need to do is we need to add the cost of what the repairs might be at the time of the sale. We remember we're always trying to match our expenses with our revenues and estimating warranty expenses. The estimation of these warranty expenses. It's an example of that matching principle. Remember when we talk about matching principle, we want to match the expenses that we're gonna incur to the year that we make the revenues. Okay, So I've got these boxes here, the red boxes, this is gonna be the wrong box here in red. Wrong. And then we're gonna have the right box down here in green. Okay, So the wrong way to do it right would be to not match the expenses. So let's see how that could work out in year one. Dell sells $100,000 of laptops with a two year warranty. So let's say they sell them in cash. Well, they're gonna get cash of 100,000 and let me do it in a different color. Red on red. Might be a little tough to see. Let me do it in blue. So the cash, they're gonna collect cash of $100,000 and that'll be our debit and we credit revenue, right? They earn this revenue, they sold these laptops, so will credit revenue for $100,000 but now time passes, we're in year two and some customers use the warranties and it costs Dell $5000 to repair these computers, whatever it might be. Well, if we didn't take that expense in year one, we're gonna take it in year two and that's no good. Right? We take a warranty expense in year two for sales that were in year one and that's no good because we're not matching our expenses with our revenues. So this will cost us cash, whatever it might be to fix those laptops. So we're debating our expense in year two and we're crediting our revenue in year one. Right? That's the problem here. We've got our revenue in year one and our expenses in year two. That's no good. Let's see how we do it correctly with the estimating principle that we're gonna use here for warranties. So Dell sells $100,000 of laptops with a two year warranty, but we're still gonna take our revenue in year one. That definitely makes sense. So let's say we got our cache of 100,000 and our revenue of 100,000 but now we're also gonna match with an estimation. So we're going to estimate how much we think we're gonna have to pay out when we actually have to repair these, uh, these computers from the warranty. So we don't know 100% sure what it's gonna cost us in the future. Maybe we think from past sales experience or past repairs, past warranty usage, maybe we expect 7%. Maybe we we come out to say hey we think $7000 of this, 100,000 will be used within the next two years. So what we're gonna do is we're gonna have a warranty expense In the first year notice. We're matching our expense with our revenue. So we're gonna take our expense of 7000 in year one. And we're gonna have an estimated, so I'm gonna put E. S. T. For estimated warranty liability. So we're gonna put payable, estimated warranty payable and this is a liability on our on our balance sheet for $7000. So we're expecting that in the next two years we'll have to end up paying $7000 off of this warranty. So look what we've done. We've matched our revenue with our expense or our expense with our revenue here because of the matching principle, right? We want those expenses to be matched with the revenues. So now in year two, what happens when the customers end up using the warranty? What we don't have to take an expense in year two? We already took the expense in year one. So what we're gonna do is we're going to debit the payable right because we have this liability, well now we're using up some of that liability when the customer uh ask for repairs. So we're going to debit the estimated warranty payable To reduce the liability. Because we're not expecting that much to be used anymore. It got used up by 5000. And we're going to credit cash, right? We ended up paying it with cash, so we're gonna lower our liability and we're gonna have cash there. Okay? So notice the main thing here is that we're matching or expense in year one with the revenue, even if it's not exact right, we're doing our estimation and that's better than having these unmatched expenses. We're gonna estimate as best as we you can, even if they don't end up working out perfectly in the future, what we can end up reconciling that in the future. All right, so let's pause here and then we'll do an example with some actual numbers and we're gonna see how this this uh warranty payable is very similar to a method that we used when we are doing the allowance for doubtful accounts. Okay? Let's check that out in the next video

