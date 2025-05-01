Which type of receivable is represented by claims payable to a disability income insured?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Interest Receivable
C
Notes Receivable
D
Insurance Receivable
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of receivables. Receivables are amounts owed to a company or entity by customers or other parties. They are classified based on the nature of the claim or the source of the receivable.
Step 2: Review the types of receivables mentioned in the problem: Accounts Receivable, Interest Receivable, Notes Receivable, and Insurance Receivable. Each type represents a specific category of claims.
Step 3: Clarify the nature of 'Insurance Receivable.' This type of receivable arises when an insurance company owes a payment to the insured party, such as claims payable under a disability income insurance policy.
Step 4: Compare 'Insurance Receivable' with other types of receivables. For example, Accounts Receivable typically represents amounts owed by customers for goods or services, Interest Receivable represents interest earned but not yet received, and Notes Receivable represents amounts owed under formal promissory notes.
Step 5: Conclude that claims payable to a disability income insured are categorized as 'Insurance Receivable' because they represent amounts owed by an insurance company under the terms of the disability income insurance policy.
