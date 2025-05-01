Filing for bankruptcy can make it difficult for a customer to reestablish and obtain which of the following types of receivables?
A
Trade credit
B
Notes payable
C
Inventory
D
Prepaid expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bankruptcy: Bankruptcy is a legal process through which individuals or businesses unable to meet their financial obligations can seek relief from some or all of their debts. It often impacts the financial credibility of the entity filing for bankruptcy.
Define trade credit: Trade credit is a type of receivable extended by suppliers to customers, allowing them to purchase goods or services on account and pay later. It is based on trust and the customer's creditworthiness.
Analyze the impact of bankruptcy on trade credit: Filing for bankruptcy damages the customer's creditworthiness, making it difficult for suppliers to trust them with trade credit. Suppliers may be hesitant to extend credit due to the increased risk of non-payment.
Clarify why other options are less relevant: Notes payable, inventory, and prepaid expenses are not directly impacted by the customer's ability to reestablish creditworthiness after bankruptcy. These items are either liabilities or assets, not receivables extended by suppliers.
Conclude that trade credit is the correct answer: Based on the analysis, trade credit is the type of receivable that becomes difficult for a customer to reestablish after filing for bankruptcy.
