Which of the following is classified as a trade receivable?
A
Tax refunds receivable from the government
B
Advances to employees
C
Interest receivable on loans
D
Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of trade receivables: Trade receivables are amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods sold or services provided on credit. These are directly related to the core operations of the business.
Analyze the options provided: Tax refunds receivable from the government, advances to employees, and interest receivable on loans are not directly related to the sale of goods or services to customers. These are classified under other receivables or assets.
Focus on the correct classification: Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit are directly tied to the business's primary operations and represent trade receivables.
Differentiate trade receivables from other receivables: Trade receivables arise from the sale of goods or services, while other receivables (e.g., tax refunds, employee advances, interest receivable) arise from non-operational activities.
Conclude the classification: Based on the definition and analysis, accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit are classified as trade receivables.
