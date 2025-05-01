Brendan needs to summarize all unpaid customer balances for his company's financial records. Which type of receivable should he focus on?
Interest Receivable
Notes Receivable
Accounts Receivable
Dividends Receivable
Understand the concept of Accounts Receivable: Accounts Receivable represents amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit. These are unpaid balances that the company expects to collect in the future.
Differentiate between the types of receivables: Interest Receivable refers to interest earned but not yet received, Notes Receivable refers to formal written promises to pay, and Dividends Receivable refers to dividends declared but not yet received. None of these directly relate to unpaid customer balances for goods or services.
Identify the focus: Since Brendan is summarizing unpaid customer balances, he should focus on Accounts Receivable, as it specifically tracks amounts owed by customers for credit sales.
Review the company's financial records: Brendan should locate the Accounts Receivable ledger or subsidiary ledger, which contains detailed information about each customer's unpaid balances.
Summarize the balances: Add up all the individual unpaid balances from the Accounts Receivable ledger to create a total summary for the company's financial records.
