The assignment of income doctrine most likely limits which of the following strategies?
A
Accelerating expense recognition to an earlier period
B
Transferring income to another taxpayer to reduce tax liability
C
Deferring revenue recognition to a later period
D
Capitalizing rather than expensing certain costs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the assignment of income doctrine: This principle in tax law prevents taxpayers from transferring income to another person or entity to avoid or reduce tax liability. It ensures that income is taxed to the individual who earns it or controls its source.
Analyze the options provided in the question: The doctrine specifically addresses the strategy of transferring income to another taxpayer, as it directly relates to the principle of taxing the rightful earner of the income.
Recognize that the other strategies listed (accelerating expense recognition, deferring revenue recognition, and capitalizing costs) are not directly limited by the assignment of income doctrine. These strategies pertain to timing and classification of income and expenses, rather than transferring income.
Focus on the correct answer: The assignment of income doctrine limits the strategy of transferring income to another taxpayer to reduce tax liability, as this violates the principle of taxing the rightful earner.
Conclude that the assignment of income doctrine ensures fairness in tax reporting by preventing manipulation of income allocation among taxpayers.
