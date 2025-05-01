Understand the concept of revenue recognition: Revenue is recognized when it is earned and realizable or realized, meaning the company has performed its obligations and there is reasonable assurance of payment.
Review the incorrect options: 'Inventory is purchased' refers to an asset acquisition, not revenue recognition. 'Expenses are paid' relates to expense recognition, not revenue. 'Cash is received from customers' is a cash flow event, but revenue can be recognized before cash is received if it is earned and realizable.
Focus on the correct principle: Revenue recognition is guided by accounting standards such as the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These standards emphasize that revenue is recognized when the company has delivered goods or services and payment is assured.
Apply the principle to real-world scenarios: For example, if a company delivers a product to a customer and the customer agrees to pay within 30 days, the revenue is recognized at the time of delivery, not when the cash is received.
Summarize the key takeaway: Revenue is recognized when it is earned (the company has fulfilled its obligations) and realizable or realized (there is reasonable assurance of payment), regardless of when cash is received.
Watch next
Master Revenue Recognition Principle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian