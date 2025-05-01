The expense recognition principle, as applied to bad debts, requires that:
A
bad debt expense is recorded in the same period as the related sales revenue
B
bad debt expense is not recognized if the company expects to collect most receivables
C
bad debt expense is recorded when cash is received from customers
D
bad debt expense is recorded only when an account is determined to be uncollectible
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the expense recognition principle: This principle states that expenses should be recognized in the same period as the revenues they help generate. This ensures proper matching of expenses and revenues in financial statements.
Identify the context of bad debts: Bad debts occur when a company cannot collect amounts owed by customers. The expense recognition principle requires that bad debt expense be recorded in the same period as the related sales revenue, even if the specific accounts that will become uncollectible are not yet identified.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option against the expense recognition principle. For example, recording bad debt expense only when an account is determined to be uncollectible violates the principle because it delays recognition of the expense beyond the period of revenue generation.
Focus on the correct application: The correct approach is to estimate bad debt expense during the same period as the sales revenue is recognized, using methods such as the percentage of sales method or the aging of accounts receivable method.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the principle, the correct answer is that bad debt expense is recorded in the same period as the related sales revenue, ensuring proper matching of expenses and revenues.
Watch next
Master Revenue Recognition Principle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian