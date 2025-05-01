Revenue is recorded only when cash is received from customers.
B
Revenue can result from the sale of goods or the provision of services.
C
Revenue is recognized when it is earned, regardless of when cash is received.
D
Revenue recognition follows the accrual basis of accounting.
step by step guidance
Understand the concept of revenue recognition: Revenue is recognized when it is earned, not necessarily when cash is received. This is a key principle of the accrual basis of accounting.
Review the accrual basis of accounting: Under this method, revenues and expenses are recorded when they are incurred, regardless of when cash is exchanged.
Analyze the provided statements: Identify which statements align with the accrual basis of accounting and the revenue recognition principle.
Focus on the statement 'Revenue is recorded only when cash is received from customers': This statement contradicts the accrual basis of accounting, as revenue can be recognized before cash is received if it has been earned.
Conclude that the statement 'Revenue is recorded only when cash is received from customers' is NOT true, as it does not align with the accrual basis of accounting or the revenue recognition principle.
