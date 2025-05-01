Step 1: Understand the definition of assets. Assets are resources owned by a company that have economic value and are expected to provide future benefits. Examples include cash, accounts receivable, inventory, prepaid expenses, and equipment.
Step 2: Analyze each group of accounts provided in the problem to determine whether they consist solely of assets. For example, Service Revenue and Retained Earnings are not assets; they are revenue and equity accounts, respectively.
Step 3: Examine the second group: Prepaid Expenses, Equipment, and Accumulated Depreciation. Prepaid Expenses and Equipment are assets, but Accumulated Depreciation is a contra-asset account, which reduces the value of assets. Therefore, this group does not consist solely of assets.
Step 4: Review the third group: Accounts Payable, Notes Payable, and Common Stock. Accounts Payable and Notes Payable are liabilities, and Common Stock is an equity account. This group does not consist solely of assets.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer: Cash, Accounts Receivable, and Inventory. All three are assets because they represent resources owned by the company that provide future economic benefits.
