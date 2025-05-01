In the context of business organization, which term refers to the amount of money paid into a company by its owners?
A
Expenses
B
Revenue
C
Liabilities
D
Capital
Understand the concept of 'Capital': In financial accounting, capital refers to the funds contributed by the owners of a business to start or expand the company. It represents the owner's equity in the business.
Differentiate 'Capital' from other terms: Expenses are costs incurred during operations, revenue is income earned from business activities, and liabilities are obligations owed to external parties. Capital is distinct as it represents the owner's investment.
Recognize the role of capital in the accounting equation: The accounting equation is Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity. Capital contributes to the owner's equity portion of this equation.
Identify how capital is recorded: In the financial statements, capital is recorded under the equity section of the balance sheet, reflecting the owner's stake in the business.
Apply this understanding to the question: The term that refers to the amount of money paid into a company by its owners is 'Capital,' as it represents their investment in the business.
