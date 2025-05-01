Which of the following is a disadvantage of a hybrid form of business ownership, such as an LLC or LLP?
A
Unlimited personal liability for all owners
B
Inability to have more than one owner
C
Limited ability to raise capital compared to corporations
D
Double taxation of profits
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of hybrid forms of business ownership, such as LLC (Limited Liability Company) or LLP (Limited Liability Partnership). These structures combine features of corporations and partnerships, offering limited liability to owners while maintaining operational flexibility.
Review the advantages of LLCs and LLPs, such as limited liability protection for owners, pass-through taxation (avoiding double taxation), and flexibility in management structure.
Identify the disadvantages of LLCs and LLPs. One key disadvantage is their limited ability to raise capital compared to corporations, as they cannot issue stock to attract investors.
Compare this disadvantage to the other options provided in the question. For example, LLCs and LLPs do not have unlimited personal liability for all owners, nor are they restricted to having only one owner. Additionally, they avoid double taxation of profits due to pass-through taxation.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Limited ability to raise capital compared to corporations,' as this is a recognized disadvantage of hybrid business forms like LLCs and LLPs.
