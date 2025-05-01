Which of the following is one of the requirements for a partnership arrangement?
A
The business must be incorporated under state law.
B
The partnership must have at least 100 partners.
C
There must be an agreement to share profits and losses.
D
All partners must contribute equal amounts of capital.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a partnership: A partnership is a business arrangement where two or more individuals agree to operate a business together and share its profits and losses.
Review the requirements for forming a partnership: One of the key requirements is that there must be an agreement among the partners to share profits and losses. This is a fundamental characteristic of a partnership.
Eliminate incorrect options: Analyze each option provided in the problem. For example, incorporation under state law applies to corporations, not partnerships. Similarly, partnerships do not require a minimum of 100 partners, nor do all partners need to contribute equal amounts of capital.
Focus on the correct answer: The correct requirement for a partnership is the agreement to share profits and losses. This agreement can be formal (written) or informal (verbal), but it must exist for the partnership to be valid.
Summarize the reasoning: The defining feature of a partnership is the mutual agreement to share profits and losses, which distinguishes it from other business arrangements like corporations or sole proprietorships.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian