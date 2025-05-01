Which stage of a business organization is characterized by the business being legally formed and sales beginning to occur?
A
Start-up stage
B
Liquidation stage
C
Maturity stage
D
Decline stage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the stages of a business organization: Businesses typically go through several stages, including start-up, growth, maturity, decline, and liquidation. Each stage has distinct characteristics.
Focus on the start-up stage: This stage is characterized by the legal formation of the business, initial investments, and the beginning of operations, including the generation of sales revenue.
Compare the characteristics of other stages: The liquidation stage involves winding down the business and selling off assets. The maturity stage is when the business has stable sales and operations. The decline stage is marked by decreasing sales and profitability.
Identify the stage where legal formation and sales begin: Based on the definitions, the start-up stage is the correct answer as it aligns with the description provided in the question.
Conclude that the start-up stage is the phase where the business is legally formed and sales begin to occur, distinguishing it from the other stages listed.
