A budget is a plan for spending money based on income, expenses, and which of the following?
A
Inventory turnover
B
Financial goals
C
Depreciation expense
D
Accounts receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a budget: A budget is a financial plan that outlines expected income and expenses over a specific period. It helps individuals or organizations allocate resources effectively.
Identify the key components of a budget: These typically include income (money coming in), expenses (money going out), and financial goals (objectives or targets for saving, investing, or spending).
Analyze the options provided in the question: Inventory turnover, depreciation expense, accounts receivable, and financial goals. Determine which one aligns with the purpose of a budget.
Recognize that financial goals are integral to budgeting: They guide decision-making and help prioritize spending and saving to achieve desired outcomes, such as buying a house, saving for retirement, or reducing debt.
Conclude that financial goals are the correct answer because they directly relate to the planning aspect of a budget, unlike inventory turnover, depreciation expense, or accounts receivable, which are specific accounting metrics or concepts.
