Which of the following statements about the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) is true?
A
SOX eliminates the need for external audits of financial statements.
B
SOX requires public companies to establish internal controls over financial reporting.
C
SOX was enacted in response to the financial crisis of 2008.
D
SOX applies only to private companies in the United States.
Understand the context of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): SOX was enacted in 2002 in response to major corporate scandals such as Enron and WorldCom, not the financial crisis of 2008. Its purpose is to improve corporate governance and accountability.
Clarify the scope of SOX: SOX applies to public companies, not private companies, and is designed to protect investors by ensuring the accuracy and reliability of financial reporting.
Examine the requirement for internal controls: SOX mandates that public companies establish and maintain internal controls over financial reporting. This includes processes to ensure the integrity of financial statements and compliance with regulations.
Address the role of external audits: SOX does not eliminate the need for external audits. In fact, it strengthens the role of external auditors by requiring them to assess the effectiveness of a company's internal controls over financial reporting.
Evaluate the statements provided: Based on the above clarifications, the correct statement is 'SOX requires public companies to establish internal controls over financial reporting.' The other statements are either incorrect or misrepresent the scope and purpose of SOX.
