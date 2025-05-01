Which of the following features is required by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act?
A
Exemption of public companies from financial disclosures
B
Establishment of an independent audit committee within the board of directors
C
Mandatory quarterly dividend payments to shareholders
D
Elimination of all internal audits
1
Understand the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): The Sarbanes-Oxley Act was enacted in 2002 to improve corporate governance and accountability, primarily in response to major corporate scandals. It focuses on enhancing transparency, internal controls, and the reliability of financial reporting.
Review the key provisions of SOX: One of the critical requirements of SOX is the establishment of an independent audit committee within the board of directors. This committee oversees the company's financial reporting process and ensures compliance with regulations.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option against the requirements of SOX. For example, SOX does not exempt public companies from financial disclosures; instead, it mandates stricter reporting standards. Similarly, SOX does not require mandatory quarterly dividend payments or eliminate internal audits.
Identify the correct feature: Based on the provisions of SOX, the establishment of an independent audit committee within the board of directors is a required feature. This committee plays a vital role in ensuring the integrity of financial reporting and compliance.
Conclude the analysis: The correct answer is the establishment of an independent audit committee within the board of directors, as it aligns with the goals and requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.
