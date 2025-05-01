Which of the following has been noted as an unintended consequence of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act?
A
Increased compliance costs for smaller public companies
B
Decreased demand for external auditors
C
Reduction in the accuracy of financial statements
D
Elimination of internal control requirements
Understand the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): The Sarbanes-Oxley Act was enacted in 2002 to improve corporate governance and accountability, primarily in response to major corporate scandals. It introduced stricter regulations for financial reporting and internal controls.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option to determine which aligns with the unintended consequences of SOX. Consider the impact of SOX on companies, particularly smaller public companies, and the auditing profession.
Evaluate 'Increased compliance costs for smaller public companies': SOX compliance requires significant resources, including hiring experts and implementing robust internal controls. Smaller companies often face higher relative costs due to limited resources, making this a plausible unintended consequence.
Assess 'Decreased demand for external auditors': SOX increased the need for external auditors to ensure compliance with its provisions, so this option is unlikely to be correct.
Consider 'Reduction in the accuracy of financial statements' and 'Elimination of internal control requirements': SOX was designed to improve the accuracy of financial statements and strengthen internal controls, so these options contradict the purpose of the Act and are unlikely to be correct.
