Which of the following statements is true of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act?
A
It requires public companies to establish internal controls over financial reporting.
B
It was enacted to reduce the amount of financial disclosure required by companies.
C
It applies only to private companies in the United States.
D
It eliminates the need for external audits of financial statements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): The Sarbanes-Oxley Act was enacted in 2002 in response to major corporate scandals. Its primary purpose is to enhance corporate governance and strengthen the reliability of financial reporting by requiring stricter internal controls and accountability for public companies.
Analyze the first statement: 'It requires public companies to establish internal controls over financial reporting.' This is a key provision of SOX, as it mandates that public companies implement and maintain effective internal controls to ensure the accuracy and reliability of their financial statements.
Evaluate the second statement: 'It was enacted to reduce the amount of financial disclosure required by companies.' This is incorrect because SOX actually increases the level of financial disclosure and transparency required from public companies.
Assess the third statement: 'It applies only to private companies in the United States.' This is incorrect because SOX applies specifically to public companies, not private companies.
Review the fourth statement: 'It eliminates the need for external audits of financial statements.' This is incorrect because SOX emphasizes the importance of external audits and requires auditors to assess the effectiveness of a company's internal controls over financial reporting.
Watch next
Master Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 with a bite sized video explanation from Brian