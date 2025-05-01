Finished goods purchased by individuals external to the organization are considered what type of receivable?
A
Notes Receivable
B
Advances to Employees
C
Accounts Receivable
D
Interest Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Accounts Receivable': Accounts Receivable refers to amounts owed to a company by customers who have purchased goods or services on credit. These are typically short-term receivables and are recorded as current assets on the balance sheet.
Analyze the context of the problem: The question mentions 'finished goods purchased by individuals external to the organization.' This indicates that the goods are sold to customers outside the company, and payment is expected later, which aligns with the definition of Accounts Receivable.
Eliminate incorrect options: Notes Receivable refers to formal written promises to pay, often involving interest, and is not relevant here. Advances to Employees are payments made to employees for future expenses, which is unrelated to external customers. Interest Receivable refers to interest income earned but not yet received, which does not apply to the sale of goods.
Confirm the correct answer: Based on the definition and context, the correct classification for amounts owed by external customers for finished goods is 'Accounts Receivable.'
Apply this understanding to similar scenarios: Whenever goods or services are sold on credit to external customers, the resulting receivable is classified as Accounts Receivable. This helps in identifying and recording transactions accurately in financial statements.
