Which of the following is NOT included when calculating the depreciable basis for real property?
A
Title insurance costs
B
Purchase price of the building
C
The cost of land
D
Legal fees related to the purchase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'depreciable basis': The depreciable basis of an asset is the portion of its cost that can be depreciated over time. For real property, this typically includes costs directly related to acquiring and preparing the property for use, excluding non-depreciable items like land.
Identify the components of the depreciable basis: The depreciable basis for real property includes costs such as the purchase price of the building, title insurance costs, and legal fees related to the purchase. These are all directly tied to the acquisition and preparation of the building for use.
Recognize that land is not depreciable: Land is considered a non-depreciable asset because it does not wear out, become obsolete, or lose value over time in the same way that buildings or equipment do. Therefore, the cost of land is excluded from the depreciable basis.
Analyze the options provided: Review each item listed in the problem. Title insurance costs, the purchase price of the building, and legal fees related to the purchase are all included in the depreciable basis. However, the cost of land is not included.
Conclude which item is NOT included: Based on the analysis, the cost of land is the correct answer because it is excluded from the depreciable basis for real property.
